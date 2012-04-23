Business | April 23, 2012
Cinterion leads M2M Module Market on volume
The main companies active in the cellular M2M module market include: Cinterion, Huawei, iWOW, Neoway, Novatel Wireless, Quectel, Sagemcom, Sierra Wireless, SIMcom Wireless Solutions, Telit Communications, u-blox, and ZTE.
The rankings of the top three vendors by module unit shipment volume in 2011 are, in order, Cinterion, Telit, and Sierra Wireless. For rankings by M2M revenue, Sierra Wireless is first, Cinterion second, and Telit third.
Cinterion has been the unit shipment volume market share leader since ABI Research started tracking cellular M2M module sales in 2003. With the acquisition of Cinterion by Gemalto in 2010, the company is hoping to leverage Gemalto’s resources and complementary offerings (i.e. SIMs) to build a more comprehensive and differentiated offer in the market.
Sierra Wireless was one of the first vendors to push beyond modules to the supply of a software platform – its AirVantage hybrid connected device platform/application enablement platform (CDP/AEP). Moving away from a pure module strategy has benefited Sierra Wireless financially in the face of increasing price pressure, as is the company’s strong focus on higher-value automotive module products.
Telit Communications has been the fastest growing of the major vendors for several years now, rising from roughly 6% market share in 2007 to more than 20% market share (on a unit shipment volume calculation) in 2011. The company has, so far, brought a laser-like focus to the core business of providing customers with modules that abstract away as much supply-chain logistical complexity as possible, at aggressive price points.
Sam Lucero, practice director, M2M connectivity, states, “The biggest change from 2010 to 2011 was the rise of Telit from third place to second place in the unit shipment volume analysis. Likewise, Telit Communications displaced SIMcom Wireless Solutions at third place in the M2M revenue rankings.”
Cinterion has been the unit shipment volume market share leader since ABI Research started tracking cellular M2M module sales in 2003. With the acquisition of Cinterion by Gemalto in 2010, the company is hoping to leverage Gemalto’s resources and complementary offerings (i.e. SIMs) to build a more comprehensive and differentiated offer in the market.
Sierra Wireless was one of the first vendors to push beyond modules to the supply of a software platform – its AirVantage hybrid connected device platform/application enablement platform (CDP/AEP). Moving away from a pure module strategy has benefited Sierra Wireless financially in the face of increasing price pressure, as is the company’s strong focus on higher-value automotive module products.
Telit Communications has been the fastest growing of the major vendors for several years now, rising from roughly 6% market share in 2007 to more than 20% market share (on a unit shipment volume calculation) in 2011. The company has, so far, brought a laser-like focus to the core business of providing customers with modules that abstract away as much supply-chain logistical complexity as possible, at aggressive price points.
Sam Lucero, practice director, M2M connectivity, states, “The biggest change from 2010 to 2011 was the rise of Telit from third place to second place in the unit shipment volume analysis. Likewise, Telit Communications displaced SIMcom Wireless Solutions at third place in the M2M revenue rankings.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments