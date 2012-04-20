Arrow signs Gaggione for EMEA distribution

Arrow Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with the French optics manufacturer Gaggione.

Gaggione has been developing standardised and customer-specific parts and components that are produced in injection-moulded plastic for more than 40 years, and have focused much of the last two decades on lighting, SSL, and optics grade parts for manufacturers of solid-state lighting solutions and other companies using LEDs and other photonics. The company has been in operation since 1948 and has its headquarters in Montréal-La-Cluse near Lyon, France with sister operations in Canada and Switzerland.



“The number of LED customers has increased dramatically in recent years and, as a global distributor, Arrow can provide us with optimum support to serve this growing customer base using comprehensive logistic and supply-chain solutions,” says David Veryser, global sales manager for Gaggione’s LEDnLIGHT products. “We also benefit particularly from Arrow’s expertise in the creation of total solutions, in which our products can constitute an important component to meet or exceed the application requirements. In addition, our extensive custom optics background and experience adds value to the end-customer relationships.”



“Gaggione represents an extremely experienced and interesting new arrival in our LED lighting line card,” says Paul Drosihn, technology development manager, Arrow EMEA. “Gaggione is a leader in the architecture and entertainment markets for the complex optic requirement these customers typically deal with, building on their know-how coming from years of street lighting customised solutions.”