Acal BFi extends franchise with Klastech

.Acal BFi has extended its franchise agreement with German laser manufacturer Klastech to include Italy, in addition to Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

“A compact size, high stability and competitive pricing make Klastech lasers ideal replacements for HeCd, air-cooled Argon, or other DPSS lasers. Klastech’s unique technology inherently delivers ultra-quiet, actively stabilised single-frequency laser light with a diffraction limited beam which is an ideal tool for analytical instrument designers and researchers. Customers will also benefit from the state-of-the-art communication electronics with which Klastech lasers are equipped,” explains Angela Greco, Italy Photonics Sales Manager, Acal BFi.



Klastech’s CEO, Christopher J Madin, adds, “The combination of Acal BFi and Klastech’s capabilities will offer European customers a whole new range of products, delivering state-of-the-art performance and a very competitive price, with local support from Acal BFi’s specialist sales and service team.”