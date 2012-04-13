MIPS up for sale?

Rumours have it that MIPS has hired Goldman Sachs for a potential sale.

MIPS Technologies Inc. (MIPS) is rumoured to be looking for a buyer, writes Bloomberg - citing people with knowledge of the decision. UK-based ARM - and main competitor - is unlikely to bid, the article continued.



Suji De Silva, an analyst at ThinkEquity LLC stated that Broadcom and Qualcomm could be potential bidders.