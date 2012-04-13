Inside a Samsung 8000 Series Smart TV

© Samsung

The good folks at Chipworks took a USD 3'000 per-piece Samsung 8000 Series Smart TV and had a look inside.

The Samsung 8000 series TV is chock-a-block with Samsung semiconductor technology

"At least they didn’t try working an accelerometer or gyroscope into a 55'' TV because the use cases for that could be dangerous!"

There is a strong ridged frame to keep it all together; several layers that include clear plastic and a thin white sheet of plastic to (likely) diffuse the edge lighting.The main circuit board is housed in the aluminum structure. The I/Os run along the bottom and the image engine chip in the middle under all that thermal compound.From memory to applications processors to imaging technology, Samsung has a lot of design wins and intellectual property in this TV.The main board features the SDP1106 which hasmarkings on the package. This is a large chip, measuring 8.86mm x 8.94mm across, and thermally “connected” to the back for heat dissipation, featuring the latest generation 32nm high-k metal-gate technology from Samsung.A second board features more of the TV capability and two more large chips from Samsung. First, the SDP1107 LCD timing controller (7.09mm x 7.30mm) and the SDP1111 Echo-FP DTV MCU/LED frame rate controller (7.4mm x 8.23mm). There is also 1 GB of Samsung DDR3 SDRAM.-----