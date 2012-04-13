© Samsung Business | April 13, 2012
Inside a Samsung 8000 Series Smart TV
The good folks at Chipworks took a USD 3'000 per-piece Samsung 8000 Series Smart TV and had a look inside.
There is a strong ridged frame to keep it all together; several layers that include clear plastic and a thin white sheet of plastic to (likely) diffuse the edge lighting.
The main circuit board is housed in the aluminum structure. The I/Os run along the bottom and the image engine chip in the middle under all that thermal compound.
The Samsung 8000 series TV is chock-a-block with Samsung semiconductor technology
From memory to applications processors to imaging technology, Samsung has a lot of design wins and intellectual property in this TV.
A second board features more of the TV capability and two more large chips from Samsung. First, the SDP1107 LCD timing controller (7.09mm x 7.30mm) and the SDP1111 Echo-FP DTV MCU/LED frame rate controller (7.4mm x 8.23mm). There is also 1 GB of Samsung DDR3 SDRAM.
Here is the list of some of the other silicon that we have catalogued:
-----
More can be found at Chipworks.
The main circuit board is housed in the aluminum structure. The I/Os run along the bottom and the image engine chip in the middle under all that thermal compound.
The Samsung 8000 series TV is chock-a-block with Samsung semiconductor technology
From memory to applications processors to imaging technology, Samsung has a lot of design wins and intellectual property in this TV.
"At least they didn’t try working an accelerometer or gyroscope into a 55'' TV because the use cases for that could be dangerous!"The main board features the SDP1106 which has DNIe markings on the package. This is a large chip, measuring 8.86mm x 8.94mm across, and thermally “connected” to the back for heat dissipation, featuring the latest generation 32nm high-k metal-gate technology from Samsung.
A second board features more of the TV capability and two more large chips from Samsung. First, the SDP1107 LCD timing controller (7.09mm x 7.30mm) and the SDP1111 Echo-FP DTV MCU/LED frame rate controller (7.4mm x 8.23mm). There is also 1 GB of Samsung DDR3 SDRAM.
Here is the list of some of the other silicon that we have catalogued:
- Alpha & Omega - AOZ1051PI - Regulator
- Alpha & Omega - AOZ1360AI - Power switch
- Alpha Imaging Technology Corp. - AIT8422F - Image processor
- Atmel Corporation - ATMLH202 - EEPROM
- Broadcom - BCM20705A1KWFBG - Bluetooth
- Broadcom - BCM20733A1KFB1G - Bluetooth
- Cirque - SD806A - Touch controllers
- Conexant - CX20708-21Z - System-on-Chip (SoC)
- Diodes Inc. - AP1117Z - Regulator
- Diodes Inc. - AP7173 - Regulator
- Diodes Inc. - APX1117E-18 - Voltage regulator
- Diodes Inc. - APX1117E-33 - Voltage regulator
- EON - EN25F10-100GIP - Serial flash memory
- Fairchild - FDD5N50U - N-channel FET
- Genesys - GL852G - USB controller
- Infineon - ICE2PCS06 - Power factor controller
- Intel - 2811 - Unclassified
- Intersil, Inc. - ISL24826IRZ - Unclassified
- Macronix - MX25L6406EM2I-12G - Serial flash memory
- National Semiconductor - VM19AG - Unclassified
- NXP Semiconductors - BYC5X-600 - Other
- Ralink - RT5572N - WiFi SoC
- Realtek - RTL8201F - Ethernet Transceiver
- Rohm - BD9329AEFJ - Regulator
- Samsung - K4B1G1646G-BCH9 - DDR3 SDRAM
- Samsung - K4B2G1646C-HCMA - DDR3 SDRAM
- Samsung - KLM2G1HE3F-B001 - Multichip package
- Samsung - SDP1101 - SoC
- Samsung - SDP1104 - Unclassified
- Samsung - SDP1106 - SoC
- Samsung - SDP1107 - SoC
- Samsung - SDP1111 - SoC
- Samsung - SENX70 - Unclassified
- Samsung - UN55ES8000F_Pri-Camera - Camera module
- SEMTECH - RClamp0504FA - Other
- Sensitron Semi - MBRF2080CTL - Other
- Sensitron Semi - SDURF1030CT - Power rectifier
- Silicon Image Inc. - Sil9587CNUC-3 - Microprocessor
- STMicroelectronics - M24512RP - EEPROM
- Texas Instruments - 09048 - Unclassified
- Texas Instruments - MAX3222ECDB - RS232 driver/receiver
- Texas Instruments - TAS5735 - Unclassified
- Texas Instruments - TPS54821 - DC-DC converter
- Texas Instruments - TPS65167A - Power supply
- Texas Instruments - TS3DS10224 - MUX devices
- Toshiba - TC74VHC4052AFT - Data converters/multiplexers/switches
- Toshiba - TC74VHCV541FT - Other
- Unclassified - 7512N - Unclassified
- Unclassified - 9707A - Unclassified
- Unclassified - AJE - Unclassified
- Unclassified - SLC5012M - Unclassified
- Vishay Siliconix - Si4435DY - P-channel FET
- Weltrend Semiconductor - WT61P806 - USB controller
- Winbond - W25Q16BVS1G - Serial Flash
- Wolfson -WM8904G - Audio CODEC
-----
More can be found at Chipworks.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments