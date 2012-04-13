Jerry D. Neal retires from RFMD

Jerry Neal, co-founder and executive vice president of marketing, is retiring from RFMD, effective May 31, 2012.

As a co-founder of RFMD, Mr. Neal was responsible for securing the Company's initial venture capital investment, as well as multiple licensing deals, branding, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Neal was also primarily responsible for many of the Company's corporate relationships, including TRW (now Northrop Grumman), Nokia, IBM, TowerJazz, and others.



Reflecting on his twenty-one year career at RFMD, Mr. Neal commented, "RFMD is both a pioneer and a global leader in communications technologies, and it is an honor to have played a major role in starting and building the Company. With my retirement from RFMD, I look forward to pursuing other passions in my life including entrepreneurial, advisory, and charitable endeavors. I sincerely wish the greatest success to my many friends and colleagues at RFMD."



Bob Bruggeworth, president and chief executive officer of RFMD, said, "RFMD has benefited tremendously from Jerry Neal's contributions and expertise. I personally have enjoyed working with Jerry and have valued his counsel and the strategic relationships he has built in the industry. All of RFMD wishes Jerry Neal much success as he focuses his time and energy on other ventures."