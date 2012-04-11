Wilan’S V-chip patent upheld by US patent office

The USPTO has confirmed the validity of all the claims in WiLAN’s US Patent No. 5,828,402 along with more than 30 new claims. The USPTO ruling signals that the 402 Patent re-examination proceedings are at an end.

“This ruling confirms the validity of our fundamental 402 or V-Chip Patent and enables our licensing activity to continue with the unlicensed portion of the market, which is significant,” said Jim Skippen, President & CEO. “Millions of V-Chip-enabled TVs and digital TV receivers are sold each year and are already licensed under WiLAN’s V-Chip technology. This ruling also grants more than 30 new claims, which further demonstrates the quality of the patents that WiLAN licenses as part of its major licensing program.”



“The 402 Patent is the second important WiLAN patent to successfully undergo the re-examination process, which I believe speaks to the thoroughness we apply in selecting high quality patents to include in our growing portfolio.”