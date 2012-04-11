SynQor reaches bus converter license agreement with HP

SynQor, Inc. has reached a license agreement with HP that allows HP to purchase bus converters from designated suppliers.

In December 2010, SynQor prevailed before a jury in the Eastern District of Texas in a patent infringement suit against numerous suppliers of unregulated and semi-regulated bus converters used in intermediate bus architectures.



Pursuant to the terms of its agreement with SynQor, HP will be permitted, for a period of two years, to purchase bus converters from designated suppliers in return for license fees paid to SynQor. This is intended to eliminate interruption of product shipment.



"We are very pleased that we could reach an agreement with HP," said SynQor President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Martin F. Schlecht. "SynQor continues to work with many customers to ensure that their critical supply needs for unregulated and semi-regulated bus converters are promptly met."