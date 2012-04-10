Business | April 10, 2012
Data I/O with USD 3.7m revenue in 1Q
Data I/O Corporation expects revenues of approximately USD 3.7 million and a net loss in the range of USD 1.7 -2.0 million for 1Q/2012.
Bookings for the quarter were $4.2 million, and backlog grew to $1.6 million as of March 31, 2012. The Company believes the decline in orders and revenue relates primarily to reduced capital spending resulting from economic uncertainty related to the European sovereign debt and to a downturn in Asia-based electronics manufacturing. Orders in those two regions were each down approximately 40% compared to the first quarter of 2011; however, orders from the Americas were up 14% compared to the first quarter of 2011.
"Our orders during the quarter were primarily performance- and process-related with our new RoadRunner3, RoadRunner, and new Factory Integration Software 'FIS' product lines showing growth," stated Fred Hume, President and CEO. "The Company's sales funnel continues to grow for our new RoadRunner 3 and Factory Integration Software, and the overall funnel is at approximately the same level as it was a year ago. Also, we launched the new FLXHD in February, and it received high interest from potential customers at the Apex 2012 trade show and on demonstration tours in Asia. We expect that interest to translate into sales in the future."
The Company remains in a strong financial position with cash of approximately $12 million and no debt at the end of the first quarter. The Company expects to announce final results for the first quarter of 2012 on April 30, 2012.
"Our orders during the quarter were primarily performance- and process-related with our new RoadRunner3, RoadRunner, and new Factory Integration Software 'FIS' product lines showing growth," stated Fred Hume, President and CEO. "The Company's sales funnel continues to grow for our new RoadRunner 3 and Factory Integration Software, and the overall funnel is at approximately the same level as it was a year ago. Also, we launched the new FLXHD in February, and it received high interest from potential customers at the Apex 2012 trade show and on demonstration tours in Asia. We expect that interest to translate into sales in the future."
The Company remains in a strong financial position with cash of approximately $12 million and no debt at the end of the first quarter. The Company expects to announce final results for the first quarter of 2012 on April 30, 2012.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments