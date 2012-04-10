DigitalOptics partners with MMD

DigitalOptics Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tessera Technologies, Inc., has partnered with MMD-Monitors and Displays Taiwan Ltd.

"We are very pleased that the system and software developed by DigitalOptics Corporation has enabled MMD to make the first ergonomic posture sensing and power savings Philips monitor a reality," said Bob Roohparvar, president of DigitalOptics Corporation. "Our expertise in imaging, optics and systems design has helped bring the Philips ErgoSensor Monitor to market."



"The work DigitalOptics Corporation did on the systems and software for our new Philips ErgoSensor Monitor was crucial to the success of our innovative new product," said Mayank Christian, director of Global Product Management of Philips Monitors at MMD Taiwan. "We see our new product as the forerunner of many ergonomic devices that will help consumers maintain their health while performing their computer functions in an efficient manner."