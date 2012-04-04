Arrow acquires the Altimate Group

Arrow Electronics has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Altimate Group, a subsidiary of DCC plc. Altimate is a European value-added distributor of enterprise and midrange computing products, services, and solutions.

“We are excited about the opportunities Altimate brings to Arrow. This acquisition complements our existing portfolio of value-added services and enterprise solution offerings while further strengthening our relationships with critical suppliers throughout the EMEA region,” said Andrew S. Bryant, president, Arrow global enterprise computing solutions.



Headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, Altimate has approximately 250 employees. The company’s sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011 were USD 298 million. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the next 90 days.