Business | April 04, 2012
Osaka University purchases a NanoInk DPN 5000 system
Osaka University's Photonics Advanced Research Center in Osaka, Japan, has recently purchased and installed a DPN 5000 System.
Osaka University scientists will harness the power of the DPN 5000 System to develop and fabricate nanoscale plasmonic and nanophotonics devices.
The Photonics Advanced Research Center at Osaka University conducts a broad spectrum of research in the field of photonics and on the applications of using light-based science to create new phenomena; they have a particular emphasis on studying the interaction of photons with nanomaterials. In an effort to develop photonics technology for industrial use, the Photonics Advanced Research Center also maintains collaborative research relationships with a number of leading technology companies.
"We chose NanoInk's DPN 5000 System because it is an ideal instrument for nanopatterning a variety of materials under environmentally-friendly conditions," said Dr. Nobuyuki Takeyasu, Associate Professor in the Photonics Advanced Research Center. "The DPN 5000 System is an extremely user-friendly device, so we expect that our researchers will be able to create nanoscale plasmonic and nanophotonics devices in very short order."
"We are delighted that the Photonics Advanced Research Center at Osaka University selected our DPN 5000 System. With the NanoInk platform's biocompatible deposition process and rapid prototyping capabilities, Dr. Takeyasu and his colleagues will be able to quickly and easily create nanoscale plasmonic and nanophotonics devices," said Oliver Yeh, General Manager of NanoInk's NanoFabrication Systems Division, Asia-Pacific region. "Using the DPN 5000 System, pattern design and product fabrication are highly scalable and can be completed in less than an hour."
