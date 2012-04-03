Arronna Antennas exclusive at LPRS

Signing the agreement at CeBit 2012 John Sharples, Managing Director of LPRS comments; “We are very pleased to have been chosen by Arronna to sell their antennas exclusively across Europe. Our long experience of selling our own easyRadio wireless modules internationally gives Arronna access to a well-established and highly motivated European sales channel. Arronna have recently introduced a number of new products for high growth applications, such as WIMAX, which will be of great interest to our customers.