Palomar awarded a contract from US Army

Palomar Display Products has been awarded a $3.1M firm fixed price contract by the US Army Contracting Command to deliver military display systems for the M1A2 Abrams tank.

These high resolution, optically coupled displays have been designed and qualified for the M1A2 Abrams tank and will be delivered to the US Army for an international customer. All deliveries under this contract will take place through 2013.



"This award maintains our order backlog at over $25M," stated Palomar Display Products President Dennis Crothers. "We were again selected to provide a critical component to the most advanced fighting vehicle in the world. This solidifies Palomar's position as the premier supplier of thermal sight displays for the US and International armored vehicle market."