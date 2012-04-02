Fujitsu takes on Toshiba's stake in JV

Fujitsu converts Fujitsu Toshiba Mobile Communications into a wholly owned subsidiary.

Fujitsu Limited and Toshiba Corporation today announced that, as of April 1, 2012, Fujitsu has acquired Toshiba's ownership stake in Fujitsu Toshiba Mobile Communications Limited, which develops and sells mobile phones for KDDI and other carriers. As a result, Fujitsu Toshiba Mobile Communications has been converted into a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu.



With respect to the merger of the mobile phone businesses of Fujitsu and Toshiba, in October 2010 Fujitsu received an ownership stake of 80.1% in Fujitsu Toshiba Mobile Communications, making the company a consolidated subsidiary of the Fujitsu Group.



Fujitsu has now received Toshiba's 19.9% ownership stake, establishing Fujitsu Toshiba Mobile Communications as a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu.



Due to the conversion of Fujitsu Toshiba Mobile Communications into a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu, as of April 1, 2012, the company's name has been changed to Fujitsu Mobile Communications Limited.