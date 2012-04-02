Mornsun and SE Spezial-Electronic agree on cooperation

SE Spezial-Electronic AG extended the sales program by power supply modules and further electronic components of Mornsun Power. Both sides recently signed a franchise agreement.

With immediate effect, SE Spezial-Electronic AG is a distributor of Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co., Ltd., located in Guangzhou, China and is responsible for the sales of all products of this company in Germany and many further European countries. Mornsun and SE Spezial-Electronic signed a corresponding agreement recently.



“We are very glad about the cooperation with Mornsun. Until now, SE Spezial-Electronic had hardly any offer for power supplies with power outputs of up to 50W. With the power modules of our new Chinese partner we ideally fill this gap now,” says Christopher Wuttke, CEO of SE Spezial-Electronic AG.