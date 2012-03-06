© Apple Business | March 06, 2012
-----
Image Sources: © Apple; © iFixit
Comparison between iPad1 & iPad2
With iPad3 looming at the horizon – making Apple aficionados around the globe all excited – we are looking back at the 2 predecessors.
|Specifications
|Announce date
|January 27, 2010
|March 2, 2011
|Discontinued
|March 11, 2011
|Color display
|9.7 inches (25 cm) LED backlit in-plane switching LCD, made by Innolux, a subsidiary of Foxconn
|9.7 inches (25 cm) LED backlit in-plane switching LCD
|Processor
|1 GHz Apple A4 system-on-a-chip
|1 GHz dual-core Apple A5 system-on-a-chip
|Graphics
|1024×768 pixel (XGA resolution), 20cm×15cm, 132ppi
|1024×768 pixel (XGA resolution), 20cm×15cm, 132ppi
|RAM
|256MB
|512MB
|Storage
|16, 32 or 64 GB flash memory
|16, 32 or 64 GB flash memory
|Wireless
|Integrated 802.11n and Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR
|Integrated 802.11n and Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR
|Battery
|Built-in lithium-polymer 25 W·h (10 h usage, 1 month standby)
|Built-in lithium-polymer 25 W·h (10 h usage, 1 month standby)
|Weight
|1.5 pounds (680g), 1.6 pounds (730g) (3G Model)
|1.33 pounds (603g)
|Dimensions
|9.56 inches (24.3cm) x 7.47 inches (19.0cm) x 0.5 inches (1.3cm)
|9.50 inches (24.1cm) x 7.31 inches (18.5cm) x 0.34 inches (.086 cm)
|Construction Materials
|Aluminum/Glass/Plastic
|LCD Type
|IPS
|Weights
|Glass/Digitizer
|147 grams
|120.7 grams
|LCD
|151.9 grams
|141.8 grams
|Battery
|147.8 grams
|130.6 grams
|Headphone Jack
|0.6 grams
|1.2 grams
|Speaker Assembly
|16.6 grams
|8.2 grams
|Volume Control and Sleep/Wake Board
|1.3 grams
|Volume Controls and Sleep/Wake Buttons
|1.4 grams
|Case
|138.2 grams
|(with smart cover magnets): 163.9 grams
|Logic Board
|28.2 grams
|20.6 grams
|Front-Facing Camera
|0.8 grams
|Dock Connector Cable
|8.1 grams
|1.9 grams
|Display Cables
|3.3 grams
|Wi-Fi Board
|0.6 grams
|Ambient Light Sensor
|0.4 grams
|Lower Antenna
|1.7 grams
|Control Buttons
|1.3 grams
|Antenna
|1.9 grams
|Display Frame
|42.2 grams
|Chip IDs
|Main processor
|Apple A4
|Apple A5
|DRAM
|Samsung K4X2 256MB
|Samsung 512MB RAM
|Flash memory
|Samsung K9LCG08U1M 8 GB NAND
|Toshiba TH58NVG7D2FLA89 16GB NAND
|802.11n WiFi + Bluetooth 2.1
|Broadcom BCM4329XKUBG
|BCM43291HKUBC
|I/O controller
|Broadcom BCM5973
|Broadcom BCM5973
|Capacitive touchscreen controller
|Broadcom BCM5974
|Broadcom BCM5974
|Touchscreen line driver
|Texas Instruments CD3240A1
|Texas Instruments CD3240B0
|Power management
|Apple 343S0542 (Dialog Semi chip)
|Power management
|S6T2MLC N33C50V
|Audio codec
|Apple 338S0940 A0BZ1101 (manufactured by Cirrus)
|More information
|iPad: http://www.ifixit.com
|iPad 2: http://www.ifixit.com
-----
