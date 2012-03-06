Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Apple Business | March 06, 2012

Comparison between iPad1 & iPad2

Editor: Staff Editor
With iPad3 looming at the horizon – making Apple aficionados around the globe all excited – we are looking back at the 2 predecessors.
Specifications
Announce dateJanuary 27, 2010March 2, 2011
DiscontinuedMarch 11, 2011
Color display9.7 inches (25 cm) LED backlit in-plane switching LCD, made by Innolux, a subsidiary of Foxconn9.7 inches (25 cm) LED backlit in-plane switching LCD
Processor1 GHz Apple A4 system-on-a-chip1 GHz dual-core Apple A5 system-on-a-chip
Graphics1024×768 pixel (XGA resolution), 20cm×15cm, 132ppi1024×768 pixel (XGA resolution), 20cm×15cm, 132ppi
RAM256MB512MB
Storage16, 32 or 64 GB flash memory16, 32 or 64 GB flash memory
WirelessIntegrated 802.11n and Bluetooth 2.1 + EDRIntegrated 802.11n and Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR
BatteryBuilt-in lithium-polymer 25 W·h (10 h usage, 1 month standby)Built-in lithium-polymer 25 W·h (10 h usage, 1 month standby)
Weight1.5 pounds (680g), 1.6 pounds (730g) (3G Model)1.33 pounds (603g)
Dimensions9.56 inches (24.3cm) x 7.47 inches (19.0cm) x 0.5 inches (1.3cm)9.50 inches (24.1cm) x 7.31 inches (18.5cm) x 0.34 inches (.086 cm)
Construction MaterialsAluminum/Glass/Plastic
LCD TypeIPS


/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/


Weights
Glass/Digitizer147 grams120.7 grams
LCD151.9 grams141.8 grams
Battery147.8 grams130.6 grams
Headphone Jack0.6 grams1.2 grams
Speaker Assembly16.6 grams8.2 grams
Volume Control and Sleep/Wake Board1.3 grams
Volume Controls and Sleep/Wake Buttons1.4 grams
Case138.2 grams(with smart cover magnets): 163.9 grams
Logic Board28.2 grams20.6 grams
Front-Facing Camera0.8 grams
Dock Connector Cable8.1 grams1.9 grams
Display Cables3.3 grams
Wi-Fi Board0.6 grams
Ambient Light Sensor0.4 grams
Lower Antenna1.7 grams
Control Buttons1.3 grams
Antenna1.9 grams
Display Frame42.2 grams


/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/


Chip IDs
Main processorApple A4Apple A5
DRAMSamsung K4X2 256MBSamsung 512MB RAM
Flash memorySamsung K9LCG08U1M 8 GB NANDToshiba TH58NVG7D2FLA89 16GB NAND
802.11n WiFi + Bluetooth 2.1Broadcom BCM4329XKUBGBCM43291HKUBC
I/O controllerBroadcom BCM5973Broadcom BCM5973
Capacitive touchscreen controllerBroadcom BCM5974Broadcom BCM5974
Touchscreen line driverTexas Instruments CD3240A1Texas Instruments CD3240B0
Power managementApple 343S0542 (Dialog Semi chip)
Power managementS6T2MLC N33C50V
Audio codecApple 338S0940 A0BZ1101 (manufactured by Cirrus)
More informationiPad: http://www.ifixit.comiPad 2: http://www.ifixit.com


-----
Image Sources: © Apple; © iFixit

Comments

Please note the following: Critical comments are allowed and even encouraged. Discussions are welcome. Verbal abuse, insults and racist / homophobic remarks are not. Such comments will be removed.
Further details can be found here.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSos
Integrated DC/DC Converter Modules MagI³C Power Modules from Würth Elektronik eiSos: DC/DC converters with regulator IC, inductor, and capacitors. A special service: free-of-charge layout and EMC filter design support.
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
SUSS MicroTec extends contract for its CEO
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Samsung chooses with IDT's wireless power solutions Integrated Device Technology's wireless charging solutions have found its...
Most Read
Load more news
September 26 2018 11:55 am V11.1.1-2