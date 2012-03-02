Hoffmann+Krippner partners with Cyntech Components

Hoffmann + Krippner has announced a UK-wide partnership agreement with electromechanical specialist distributor Cyntech Components, UK.

Representing the first UK distribution deal for the company, the agreement with Cyntech covers Hoffmann+Krippner’s flexx-IPC industrial touch screen panel PC brand, Sensofoil customisable membrane potentiometers and SENSOTOUCH resistive sensor controller technology.



Dave Mellor, the managing director of Cyntech UK, said, “Hoffmann+Krippner’s product portfolio will help the company address growing demands for systems that combine high performance, durability and reliability in harsh environments.”



Ian Ritson, managing director Hoffmann+Krippner, UK continues: “This first distribution deal in the UK is a significant step in H+K’s strategy to grow market share and deliver input solutions that customers in industries from food and beverage to industrial processing and medical manufacturing demand. Cyntech is a very well recognized name in the industry for offering electromechanical components and sub-assemblies coupled with technical know-how and expertise. We see this as an ideal match for Hoffmann+Krippner’s product ranges.”