Anoto use IAR Systems development tools

IAR Systems development tools selected by Anoto for digital pen technology.

IAR Systems' flagship product, IAR Embedded Workbench, was selected by Anoto AB after a comprehensive evaluation of competing products. IAR Embedded Workbench came out as the best choice in terms of feature richness, ease of use and reliability, and has been chosen as the development platform for the future generation of digital pens from Anoto.



“Our team has conducted a very thorough test of alternative tool suites and IAR Embedded Workbench most convincingly fulfilled our quality requirements,” says Johan Zander, Senior VP Research & Development, Anoto AB. “The users of our products typically work in the field where they need fast and reliable technology to capture and transfer data, something that IAR Embedded Workbench will help us ensure.”



“We are delighted that Anoto has standardized on IAR Embedded Workbench for their future product lines. This emphasizes how capable our tools are for development of demanding applications where advanced image processing is combined with wireless communications,” says Liselott Lundeborg, Nordic Sales Director at IAR Systems. “We look forward to supporting Anoto in their future projects.”