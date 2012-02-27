Business | February 27, 2012
Quad-Core smartphones highlight Mobile World Congress 2012
South Korean electronics firm LG recently introduced the world’s first smartphone based on a quad-core processor, sounding the starting gun for the expected rollout of a slew of similar products at the Mobile World Congress 2012 this week.
LG’s quad-core smartphone, the LG Optimus 4X HD, is powered by a 1.5GHz Nvidia Tegra 3 processor and also features a large, high-definition 4.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1280x720. The smartphone also includes Android 4.0, the most recent iteration of Google's mobile OS known as Ice Cream Sandwich. The phone will start shipping in the second quarter of 2012.
LG may be the first to announce a quad-core smartphone with the LG Optimus 4X, but it will not be alone for very long. Several other manufacturers will make similar quad-core announcements over the course of Mobile World Congress 2012 in Barcelona, Spain.
Last year LG was also first with dual-core smartphones via its Optimus 2x, but an early launch did not help the firm in its handset sales, as LG's shipment volumes dropped nearly 25 percent in 2011.
Like the LG Optimus 4X, many of the other quad-core smartphones to be shown at the Mobile World Congress likewise will feature the latest version of Android, high-end cameras, an HD screen, and even the same Nvidia Tegra3 chipset.
“Quad-core processors offer much-faster performance for graphics-intensive activities such as high-definition video playback and high-end gaming, as well as enabling the phone to handle multitasking with less effect on the user experience,” said Daniel Gleeson, research analyst, mobile media for IHS.
“This will make the smartphone a more compelling consumer experience—in LG's words delivering ‘PC-like performance.’ It also will increase the disruption that high-end smartphones will cause to adjacent products, such as handheld games consoles. But unlike Sony, Apple and Microsoft, LG lacks a strong games content portfolio that would help LG to differentiate its premium smartphones.”
The quad-core chipset in the LG and other smartphones is broadly similar to the chipset in Sony’s PlayStation Vita handheld gaming system. Both use a quad-core ARM processor—and the screen is also of a similar size while boasting higher resolution. As such, content providers should expect LG's smartphone to deliver excellent visuals.
However, the HD video or high-end gaming graphics performance is realistic only as an option for downloaded content. Streaming HD video, on the other hand, would require the mobile network to provide content at a constant rate of greater than 2Mbit/sec. Such a rate would be considered very optimistic for most of today's 3G networks, or it would result in a battery drain—already a sensitive issue with quad-core smartphones—if used in 4G LTE networks.
All told, revenues from Android smartphone games will rise by 218 percent in 2012. This strong growth will be driven by the arrival of quad-core smartphones, such as the Optimus 4X and the vast increase in the installed base of Android mobile handsets.
The increased power consumption of such devices is a typical downside from very high-performance hardware. LG, however, has tackled this by including a very large 2150mAh battery as well as having a "companion" fifth core to handle mundane tasks, so that the quad-core doesn't unnecessarily drain the battery.
LG may be the first to announce a quad-core smartphone with the LG Optimus 4X, but it will not be alone for very long. Several other manufacturers will make similar quad-core announcements over the course of Mobile World Congress 2012 in Barcelona, Spain.
Last year LG was also first with dual-core smartphones via its Optimus 2x, but an early launch did not help the firm in its handset sales, as LG's shipment volumes dropped nearly 25 percent in 2011.
Like the LG Optimus 4X, many of the other quad-core smartphones to be shown at the Mobile World Congress likewise will feature the latest version of Android, high-end cameras, an HD screen, and even the same Nvidia Tegra3 chipset.
“Quad-core processors offer much-faster performance for graphics-intensive activities such as high-definition video playback and high-end gaming, as well as enabling the phone to handle multitasking with less effect on the user experience,” said Daniel Gleeson, research analyst, mobile media for IHS.
“This will make the smartphone a more compelling consumer experience—in LG's words delivering ‘PC-like performance.’ It also will increase the disruption that high-end smartphones will cause to adjacent products, such as handheld games consoles. But unlike Sony, Apple and Microsoft, LG lacks a strong games content portfolio that would help LG to differentiate its premium smartphones.”
The quad-core chipset in the LG and other smartphones is broadly similar to the chipset in Sony’s PlayStation Vita handheld gaming system. Both use a quad-core ARM processor—and the screen is also of a similar size while boasting higher resolution. As such, content providers should expect LG's smartphone to deliver excellent visuals.
However, the HD video or high-end gaming graphics performance is realistic only as an option for downloaded content. Streaming HD video, on the other hand, would require the mobile network to provide content at a constant rate of greater than 2Mbit/sec. Such a rate would be considered very optimistic for most of today's 3G networks, or it would result in a battery drain—already a sensitive issue with quad-core smartphones—if used in 4G LTE networks.
All told, revenues from Android smartphone games will rise by 218 percent in 2012. This strong growth will be driven by the arrival of quad-core smartphones, such as the Optimus 4X and the vast increase in the installed base of Android mobile handsets.
The increased power consumption of such devices is a typical downside from very high-performance hardware. LG, however, has tackled this by including a very large 2150mAh battery as well as having a "companion" fifth core to handle mundane tasks, so that the quad-core doesn't unnecessarily drain the battery.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments