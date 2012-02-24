iTAC Software and Cogiscan enter partnership

iTAC Software AG and Cogiscan Inc., which is headquartered in Quebec, Canada, are collaborating on a first joint customer project.

The objective of the partnership is to achieve a higher level of integration of both products and extend the two companies’ market position in America and Europe. Synergies have already been generated with the first automotive-conform integration of Juki SMT placement machines in a joint customer project for the German automotive supplier Küster Automotive Door Systems.



Chief Operating Officer of iTAC Software AG, Peter Bollinger, explained, “Cogiscan is an experienced and competent partner which will help us to drive international growth and have a positive impact on iTAC.MES.Suite integration. André Corriveau, Co-President of Cogiscan, stated: “We are pleased to collaborate with iTAC on this project. They are a strong leader in the European automotive MES- and Traceability market among others and this is a natural market for our complementary Track, Trace & Control solutions.“