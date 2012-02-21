Tegra-powered smartphone with Nvidia technology

The ZTE Mimosa X is the first smartphone to be powered both by the Nvidia Tegra application processor and its Icera modem, which came to Nvidia through its Icera acquisition in mid-2011.

"The ZTE Mimosa X is exciting for a few reasons," said Michael Rayfield, General Manager of the Mobile business at Nvidia. "The Mimosa X marks the first time Nvidia technology powers all the major processors in a single smartphone, and also the first time a premium mobile computing experience is coming to the mainstream smartphone market."



The Mimosa X is powered by the Nvidia Tegra 2 mobile processor, featuring a dual-core CPU and GeForce GPU, and the Nvidia Icera 450 HSPA+ modem, comprising baseband and RF processors, featuring excellent throughput and low power. It will run Ice Cream Sandwich (Android 4.0), feature a 4.3-inch qHD (960x540) screen, rear 5MP and front cameras, and 4GB of storage expandable to 32GB.