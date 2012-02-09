eSilicon expands licensing agreement with Avago

eSilicon expands SerDes IP licensing agreement with Avago Technologies.

eSilicon has expanded its existing agreement with Avago Technologies to include access to Avago's 28nm, 40nm, 65nm and 90nm embedded SerDes cores. The SerDes cores support a broad range of popular industry standards such as PCI-Express, Fibre Channel, CEI, 10GBASE-KX/KX4/KR, FCoE, GigE, XAUI, and XFI/SFI and are suitable for both chip-to-chip and backplane applications.



"SerDes technology is clearly an area where Avago excels, and we are pleased to offer our customers access to an expanded SerDes IP portfolio and related IP bundle," said Patrick Soheili, VP marketing, eSilicon. "Avago's IP, combined with eSilicon's design, productization and manufacturing operations expertise and our foundry partner TSMC's manufacturing expertise provides our customers with a proven way to get a high-performance product to market quickly."



"Avago's IP engagement with eSilicon now spans four process generations," said Frank Ostojic, VP and GM of Avago Technologies' ASIC Products Division. "Our expanded agreement will allow eSilicon to serve a broader range of customers with high-performance, low-power requirements in process nodes ranging from 90nm down to 28nm."