Business | February 08, 2012
Sub10 Systems partners with Repeatit
Sub10 Systems signs mutual distribution partnership with Repeatit for high speed wireless data links.
UK-based Sub10 Systems signed a mutual distribution partnership with Swedish manufacturer Repeatit.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sub10 Systems will actively market, promote and sell the Repeatit range of products via their channels to enterprise, telecoms and networking customers worldwide.
Sub10 ‘s range of high speed wireless data links are designed to deliver line-of sight connections using millimetre waveband radio (MMW) over distances of up to one kilometre. The compact links are smaller than an iPad and are designed for use in urban locations. They are considered a key backhaul component in the city centre deployment of next generation mobile communications networks.
Repeatit’s links operate in the 5GHz spectrum space and are designed as point-to-point or point-to-multipoint links over distances of up to 20 kilometres making them ideal for semi-urban or rural deployment. Repeatit links are managed via an innovative cloud-based network management system.
Announcing the partnership, Stuart Broome, CEO of Sub10 Systems said: “It is rare to find two small independent companies addressing such complementary elements of the same massive global market. By working together, both companies will be able to punch above their weight and deliver a broader range of solutions to the market.”
Meanwhile, Asbjörn Frydenlund, CEO of Repeatit said: “Sub10’s experience of working with channel partners and distributors, and the global network it is assembling, will be a big boost to our sales presence worldwide. The products and the companies fit together perfectly.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Sub10 Systems will actively market, promote and sell the Repeatit range of products via their channels to enterprise, telecoms and networking customers worldwide.
Sub10 ‘s range of high speed wireless data links are designed to deliver line-of sight connections using millimetre waveband radio (MMW) over distances of up to one kilometre. The compact links are smaller than an iPad and are designed for use in urban locations. They are considered a key backhaul component in the city centre deployment of next generation mobile communications networks.
Repeatit’s links operate in the 5GHz spectrum space and are designed as point-to-point or point-to-multipoint links over distances of up to 20 kilometres making them ideal for semi-urban or rural deployment. Repeatit links are managed via an innovative cloud-based network management system.
Announcing the partnership, Stuart Broome, CEO of Sub10 Systems said: “It is rare to find two small independent companies addressing such complementary elements of the same massive global market. By working together, both companies will be able to punch above their weight and deliver a broader range of solutions to the market.”
Meanwhile, Asbjörn Frydenlund, CEO of Repeatit said: “Sub10’s experience of working with channel partners and distributors, and the global network it is assembling, will be a big boost to our sales presence worldwide. The products and the companies fit together perfectly.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments