Business | February 02, 2012
Semtech to acquire Gennum
Semtech Corporation and Gennum Corporation have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement for Semtech to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Gennum for a total consideration of approximately CDN 500 million (approx. USD 494 million) .
Gennum was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Gennum has approximately 450 employees, including more than 240 engineers, and has offices in Canada, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
“We are very excited with the acquisition of Gennum Corporation,” stated Mohan Maheswaran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Semtech. “We believe Gennum’s unique signal integrity solutions and highly differentiated 1 Gbps to 25 Gbps optical products combined with Semtech’s leading 40 Gbps and 100 Gbps SerDes portfolio will deliver one of the industry’s most complete and robust portfolios to the communications infrastructure, data communications and enterprise communications segments. Additionally, Gennum’s strong position in video broadcast and the emerging HD video surveillance market broadens and further diversifies Semtech’s portfolio of high- performance analog semiconductors targeted at fast growing markets.”
“We are delighted to join Semtech Corporation, a company with a rich history of great engineering innovation and a strong position in several attractive high-growth markets. After a comprehensive review of Gennum’s strategic options, we are convinced that this is the best avenue to unlock the underlying value for shareholders that has been created by the Gennum team,” said Franz J. Fink, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gennum. “Our employees have been instrumental in building Gennum and will remain a critical component of the combined company as we move forward in the next chapter of our development. Together, Gennum and Semtech will form a stronger company, capable of accelerating growth beyond what would have been possible as separate entities.”
