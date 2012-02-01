Premier Farnell signs Digilent

Premier Farnell signs worldwide stocking distribution deal with Digilent.

“This agreement reflects our core business strategy which focuses on supporting our global base of electronic design engineers and enhancing our product offerings to our customers around the world,” said Mike Buffham, Director of product and Electronic Design Engineering at Premier Farnell. “This adds to our existing strong supplier relationships and we are excited by the opportunity this brings us, enabling us to strengthen our existing customer base and attract new ones globally.”



“Partnering with Premier Farnell will greatly increase our mutual customers’ exposure to our kits,” said Clint Cole, president of Digilent, Inc. “We look forward to working together to help solve the complex programming needs of today’s engineers.”