Altium collaborates with Altera

Altium collaborates with Altera to release new online component resources and software support

Altium announces new devices and updates to the board-level components from Altera's Stratix IV FPGA and MAX V CPLD device families available in its online content delivery ecosystem. The release coincides with the inclusion of Altera Stratix IV FPGA and MAX V CPLD device support in the latest update for Altium Designer 10, Altium's unified electronics design system.



"Collaboration between Altium and parts manufacturers helps us produce high-integrity design IP for our customers," said Rowland Washington, Content Development Manager for Altium. "We are pleased to be working with Altera to develop an ever increasing range of third party libraries, templates, reference designs and other ready-to-use design content."



"Working with Altium to deliver online design content will bring high quality Altera component models directly to the desktop of designers using Altium Designer," said Patrick Dorsey, senior director of component product marketing at Altera Corporation. "This makes it faster and easier for customers to use Altera devices in their designs using up-to-date, quality design resources."