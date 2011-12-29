Business | December 29, 2011
Cryptography Research and Invia SAS cooperate
Agreement enhances ASIC and FPGA security for subscriber identification modules, smart cards, PayTV, Secure ID, digital rights management, as well as military and defense applications.
Cryptography Research, Inc. (CRI), a division of Rambus, and INVIA SAS (INVIA) have entered into an agreement enabling INVIA to develop products incorporating Differential Power Analysis (DPA) countermeasures for use by licensees of CRI’s DPA patents. INVIA provides security-related semiconductor design IP and embedded software to ASIC and FPGA designers.
“As part of our focus on delivering high-quality, tamper-resistant security blocks to our ASIC and FPGA customers, we are pleased to join the Cryptography Research DPA countermeasures developer ecosystem,” said Robert Leydier, INVIA’s president. “Working with CRI further strengthens the protection from major security threats we offer our semiconductor customers.”
DPA is a form of attack that involves monitoring the fluctuating electrical power consumption of a target device and then using advanced statistical methods to derive cryptographic keys and other secrets. Strong countermeasures to DPA help protect tamper-resistant products used in applications such as military and aerospace products, smartphones and other mobile applications, banking, pay television, mass transit, secure ID, secure storage, automobiles and consumer electronics.
"DPA countermeasures are a crucial component of secure systems,” said Pankaj Rohatgi, technical director, hardware security solutions at Cryptography Research. “INVIA has developed DPA-resistant hardware cores tailored to address the anti-tamper needs of our licensees, and we are pleased to have INVIA join our DPA countermeasures ecosystem.”
“As part of our focus on delivering high-quality, tamper-resistant security blocks to our ASIC and FPGA customers, we are pleased to join the Cryptography Research DPA countermeasures developer ecosystem,” said Robert Leydier, INVIA’s president. “Working with CRI further strengthens the protection from major security threats we offer our semiconductor customers.”
DPA is a form of attack that involves monitoring the fluctuating electrical power consumption of a target device and then using advanced statistical methods to derive cryptographic keys and other secrets. Strong countermeasures to DPA help protect tamper-resistant products used in applications such as military and aerospace products, smartphones and other mobile applications, banking, pay television, mass transit, secure ID, secure storage, automobiles and consumer electronics.
"DPA countermeasures are a crucial component of secure systems,” said Pankaj Rohatgi, technical director, hardware security solutions at Cryptography Research. “INVIA has developed DPA-resistant hardware cores tailored to address the anti-tamper needs of our licensees, and we are pleased to have INVIA join our DPA countermeasures ecosystem.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments