Business | December 27, 2011
2012 - The Good, the Bad & the Ugly!
IMS Research looks ahead to the good, the bad and the ugly within the wireless industry for 2012.
The good….
Low-power wireless technologies will gain a foothold in the Smartphone: In 2012 over 35% of smartphones will be shipped with dual-mode Bluetooth low energy (also known as Bluetooth Smart Ready). In addition, a third major phone brand will incorporate ANT, with this in mind, over 10 million ANT+ enabled phones will be shipped in 2012.
Switch from -n to –ac for 802.11: This is the year that portable computing devices transition from 802.11n to 802.11ac. IMS Research predicts that in 2012 over 3 million computing devices will be fitted with 802.11ac.
Acceleration of NFC in Smartphones: Looking forward to 2012, sales of NFC-enabled cellular handsets are projected to accelerate during the next twelve months to reach over 80 million handsets. Showcase events such as the Summer Olympic Games in London will help to promote the technology and its benefits.
The year for low-power Wi-Fi-enabled PC peripherals: Over 2 million units will be shipped, driven by growing support from key industry players, the declining IC ASP, and user-friendly, dongle-free pairing due to the native ‘soft AP’ in Windows 7.
The bad….
Not this year for LTE: Despite a great deal of hype, LTE will have a negligible impact in 2012. Although LTE is forecast to be the 4G technology of choice, the tough economic climate has resulted in major deployment set-backs for the industry.
Mono headset market decline: Mono Bluetooth headset shipments in North America will begin to decline in 2012. North America was quick to adopt the mono Bluetooth headset, however the market is now in its maturity phase and unit shipments are likely to decline at an average of 0.5% year-on-year.
And the ugly….
PC vendors will quit the Android PC tablet market: PC vendors have struggled to develop a profitable model for their tablet business. With differences in products limited, and with the low cost solutions from new entrants, such as Amazon and Nook, further pushing prices down, some PC vendors are forecast to exit the tablet market in 2012. Instead the focus for some of these companies will switch to the emerging Ultrabook market, as well as Windows platform tablets.
WirelessHD is dead, long live WiGig: Although WirelessHD has been shipping since 2009, it has not received the industry backing of WiGig. With the arrival of WiGig in 2012, the WirelessHD market will enter its death throes. In the first year, IMS Research predicts shipments of over 1 million for WiGig.
Low-power wireless technologies will gain a foothold in the Smartphone: In 2012 over 35% of smartphones will be shipped with dual-mode Bluetooth low energy (also known as Bluetooth Smart Ready). In addition, a third major phone brand will incorporate ANT, with this in mind, over 10 million ANT+ enabled phones will be shipped in 2012.
Switch from -n to –ac for 802.11: This is the year that portable computing devices transition from 802.11n to 802.11ac. IMS Research predicts that in 2012 over 3 million computing devices will be fitted with 802.11ac.
Acceleration of NFC in Smartphones: Looking forward to 2012, sales of NFC-enabled cellular handsets are projected to accelerate during the next twelve months to reach over 80 million handsets. Showcase events such as the Summer Olympic Games in London will help to promote the technology and its benefits.
The year for low-power Wi-Fi-enabled PC peripherals: Over 2 million units will be shipped, driven by growing support from key industry players, the declining IC ASP, and user-friendly, dongle-free pairing due to the native ‘soft AP’ in Windows 7.
The bad….
Not this year for LTE: Despite a great deal of hype, LTE will have a negligible impact in 2012. Although LTE is forecast to be the 4G technology of choice, the tough economic climate has resulted in major deployment set-backs for the industry.
Mono headset market decline: Mono Bluetooth headset shipments in North America will begin to decline in 2012. North America was quick to adopt the mono Bluetooth headset, however the market is now in its maturity phase and unit shipments are likely to decline at an average of 0.5% year-on-year.
And the ugly….
PC vendors will quit the Android PC tablet market: PC vendors have struggled to develop a profitable model for their tablet business. With differences in products limited, and with the low cost solutions from new entrants, such as Amazon and Nook, further pushing prices down, some PC vendors are forecast to exit the tablet market in 2012. Instead the focus for some of these companies will switch to the emerging Ultrabook market, as well as Windows platform tablets.
WirelessHD is dead, long live WiGig: Although WirelessHD has been shipping since 2009, it has not received the industry backing of WiGig. With the arrival of WiGig in 2012, the WirelessHD market will enter its death throes. In the first year, IMS Research predicts shipments of over 1 million for WiGig.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments