KoolSpan makes acquisition

KoolSpan acquires Secure Mobile Applications Suite and Engineering Team From SRA International, Inc.

KoolSpan, Inc., developer of the TrustChip family of plug-in mobile security solutions,has acquired the secure mobile applications suite and engineering team from SRA International, Inc.



“SRA and KoolSpan have worked together over the last several years to develop the next generation of secure mobile applications,” said KoolSpan CEO Gregg Smith. “This acquisition will allow KoolSpan to own the technology behind the security solution for the two most fundamental mobile applications – voice and text. For our customers and partners we now can market a turnkey FIPS-140-2 compliant mobile solution.”



As part of the acquisition, a core engineering team from SRA has joined KoolSpan. KoolSpan also owns several pending patents related to the acquired technology.



SRA Senior Vice President Pat Burke said, “We are convinced that KoolSpan will continue to develop the industry leading features that have established OVV and OVM as market leaders and will accelerate their adoption on a global scale.”



SRA will remain a reseller of all KoolSpan products. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.