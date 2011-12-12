Smartrac restarts production in Thailand

Smartrac N.V., developer, manufacturer, and supplier of RFID transponders, has restarted production in Thailand.

Two months after the company had been forced to cease manufacturing at its five production facilities in Ayutthaya due to the severe flood disaster in Thailand, Smartrac has accomplished restart of production.



The company said that the earlier than expected restart date is a result of the positive progress of the draining and cleaning work, the relentless effort of the local team, and the excellent dependability of suppliers and business partners.



Smartrac is also confident that total production capacity of the Group will be re-established in the course of January 2012.