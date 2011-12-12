Dow Corning and Air Products cooperate

Dow Corning and Air Products enter long-term silane supply agreement.

Dow Corning and Air Products entered into a long-term supply agreement for electronic-grade silane, a material used for manufacturing of flat panel displays, semiconductors and photovoltaic cells.



“Dow Corning and Air Products combine the strength of a silicon manufacturing leader with the expertise and infrastructure capabilities of a global gas distributor to the electronics industry”, according to Jim Helwick, Vice President, Dow Corning Electronics Solutions. “Air Products, with its commitment to the long term supply of ultra-high purity silane, is a great channel partner for Dow Corning”, Jim added.



Dow Corning has been producing electronic-grade silane since March 2011 in a new plant in Thomas Township, Michigan, USA, adjacent to the polysilicon manufacturing plant of Hemlock Semiconductor Group, of which Dow Corning is majority shareholder.