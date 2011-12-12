Business | December 12, 2011
4 million-unit shortfall in PC shipments in 1Q/2012
Thailand flood spurs nearly 4 million-unit shortfall in PC shipments in 1Q/2012.
Hard disk drive (HDD) shortages triggered by the Thailand flood will result in a 3.8 million-unit shortfall in PC shipments in the first quarter of 2012 compared to the previous IHS forecast issued in August. This will contribute to a reduced forecast for the whole of next year, with global PC shipments now expected to expand by only 6.8 percent in 2012, down from the previous outlook of 9.5 percent growth.
IHS predicts that worldwide PC shipments in the first quarter of 2012 will amount to 84.2 million units, compared to the earlier forecast of 88 million. The new first-quarter forecast foresees an 11.6 percent sequential decline from 95.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2011. While PC shipments typically decrease in the first quarter compared to the peak holiday-selling season in the fourth quarter, the drop in 2012 will be far sharper than the 6 percent historical average decline.
Total PC unit shipments in 2012 are forecast to amount to 376 million, compared to the previous prediction of399 million, partly due to the HDD shortage, along with weakening demand due to other factors.
The bulk in reduction in shipments will be in the notebook space, which is the area impacted by the HDD shortage. Notebook PC shipments in 2012 now are expected to rise by 10.1 percent, down from the previous forecast of 13.8 percent growth.
“The PC supply chain says it has sufficient HDD inventory for the fourth quarter of 2011. However, those stockpiles will run out in the first quarter of 2012, impacting PC production during that period,” said Matthew Wilkins, senior principal analyst, compute platforms for IHS.
Starting in the first quarter of 2012, the HDD supply situation will begin to improve. It will take time, however, to replenish the supply chain, with overall HDD industry supply expected to meet demand only by the end of the third quarter of 2012. Already, the major HDD suppliers have shifted production to locations outside of Thailand, which will help ease the shortage situation.
PC shipments should rebound from the HDD shortage in the second half of the year. Still, total shipments for 2012 will fall short of previous expectations because of economic factors and rising competition from media tablets.
Ironically, the HDD market could face an inventory surplus by the end of 2012, after facilities in Thailand return to full production. When combined with the added production outside the country, the recovery in Thailand’s HDD operations could result in excess supply.
IHS predicts that worldwide PC shipments in the first quarter of 2012 will amount to 84.2 million units, compared to the earlier forecast of 88 million. The new first-quarter forecast foresees an 11.6 percent sequential decline from 95.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2011. While PC shipments typically decrease in the first quarter compared to the peak holiday-selling season in the fourth quarter, the drop in 2012 will be far sharper than the 6 percent historical average decline.
Total PC unit shipments in 2012 are forecast to amount to 376 million, compared to the previous prediction of399 million, partly due to the HDD shortage, along with weakening demand due to other factors.
The bulk in reduction in shipments will be in the notebook space, which is the area impacted by the HDD shortage. Notebook PC shipments in 2012 now are expected to rise by 10.1 percent, down from the previous forecast of 13.8 percent growth.
“The PC supply chain says it has sufficient HDD inventory for the fourth quarter of 2011. However, those stockpiles will run out in the first quarter of 2012, impacting PC production during that period,” said Matthew Wilkins, senior principal analyst, compute platforms for IHS.
Starting in the first quarter of 2012, the HDD supply situation will begin to improve. It will take time, however, to replenish the supply chain, with overall HDD industry supply expected to meet demand only by the end of the third quarter of 2012. Already, the major HDD suppliers have shifted production to locations outside of Thailand, which will help ease the shortage situation.
PC shipments should rebound from the HDD shortage in the second half of the year. Still, total shipments for 2012 will fall short of previous expectations because of economic factors and rising competition from media tablets.
Ironically, the HDD market could face an inventory surplus by the end of 2012, after facilities in Thailand return to full production. When combined with the added production outside the country, the recovery in Thailand’s HDD operations could result in excess supply.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments