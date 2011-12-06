© Plextek

Plextek selects Cambridge Pixel

Plextek selects Cambridge Pixel radar tracking technology for Blighter Security Radar.

Cambridge Pixel, a developer of sensor processing and display solutions, is supplying Plextek Ltd, a Cambridge design house and technology innovator, with radar tracking technology for its Blighter range of electronic-scanning ground surveillance radars.



Engineers within Plextek’s Blighter development team at Great Chesterford, Essex, England, needed a cost effective and robust software based radar target tracker that could be optimised for Blighter radars to track radar targets and provide the operator with target track ID, heading and speed. The team also wanted a tracker that was fully parameterised and configurable and was able to support multiple hypotheses, features which improve tracking efficiency and minimise false alarms.



Mark Radford, director of security products at Plextek, said: “We opted for Cambridge Pixel’s tracking technology because it is a mature product that had all the capabilities we required at a commercial rather than defence market price. Also, we were impressed by the company’s industry knowledge and their enthusiasm to work alongside our engineering team to tune the tracker to fully exploit the capabilities of the Blighter radar. They have been a great partner - technically competent and highly responsive.”



“We have successfully used Cambridge Pixel’s technology as part of a surveillance project to detect and track illegal immigrants trying to enter the USA across the hills on the Mexican Border,” said Nick Booth, Blighter sales and marketing manager at Plextek. “Using Cambridge Pixel’s tracking technology - we market this as BlighterTrack - operators are able to see the path travelled by intruders and at the same time filter out unwanted radar detections from wildlife and wind-blown vegetation so the targets presented are nearly always genuine targets and not distracting false alarms.”



Commenting on this agreement, David Johnson, managing director, Cambridge Pixel, said: “We are delighted to be supplying our tracker technology to Plextek to enhance its Blighter range. The Blighter radar provides state-of-the-art capabilities for highly sensitive intruder detection and our flexible tracking software has been configured to exploit the sensor’s capabilities and to provide Blighter users with accurate target information while reducing nuisance alarms.”