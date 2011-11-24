Kindle Fire BOM revealed

© Amazon

Amazon’s Kindle Fire media tablet carries a BOM cost of $185.60, according to preliminary findings from the IHS iSuppli Teardown Analysis Service.

When manufacturing services expenses are added, the cost increases to $201.70, as shown in the attached table. The fire is sold at $199 retail price, so is sold at a loss for Amazon.The below image shows the BOM in detail and appears larger when clicked on.