Samsung top smartphone maker, Androids account for 52.5 %

According to research released by Gartner Inc., Samsung is the top smartphone manufaturer worldwide and Android operating systems account for over half of smartphone sales.

© Gartner

Worldwide sales of mobile devices totaled 440.5 million units in the third quarter of 2011, up 5.6 percent from the same period last year, according to analysis from Gartner, Inc.Non-smartphone devices performed well, driven by demand in emerging markets for low-cost devices from white-box manufacturers, and for dual-subscriber identity module (SIM) devices.Samsung sales to end users tripled year over year to reach 24 million and it was No. 1 smartphone manufacturer for the first time, ahead of Nokia in Western Europe and Asia (see table 1 below).The Android OS accounted for 52.5 percent of smartphone sales to end users in the third quarter of 2011, more than doubling its market share from the third quarter of 2010.