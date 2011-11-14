Nokia 700 Teardown

The Nokia 700 is a recently launched HSPA phone running Symbian Belle. The unexpected news is that TI produced a new chip for Nokia.

TI exited the merchant baseband business years ago and Nokia shifted its strategy to a more open approach. Is TI rethinking its exit from the merchant market?



The new TI chip combines two chips into one and operates at a higher frequency than prior generations. The results for Nokia are lower cost, higher performance, and low power drain.



The core (Arm11) is not up to the performance of most new launches this year but the combination of OS and supporting chips make for an enjoyable experience. The coming months will tell if this new design is enough for TI to maintain its USD 1.7B annual revenue from baseband sales that mainly come from Nokia, writes ABI Research.



Major Nokia 700 notables include:



- New TI baseband processor via process shrink.

- Smooth, fast, and efficient performance from the combination Symbian Belle OS, TI baseband, and Broadcom VideoCore IV processor.

- Second generation multi-mode multi-band PA architecture with new suppliers.

- NFC supported.