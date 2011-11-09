Smartrac strengthens patent portfolio

Smartrac N.V. has enlarged its patent portfolio in the course of 2011 to more than 330 patents and patent applications.

The newly issued patents expand and complement the company’s comprehensive intellectual property (IP) surrounding the existing patents for technology, equipment, and the production of RFID components and related processes.



Smartrac holds a strong patent portfolio and pursues the strategy to produce and acquire intellectual property surrounding its key patents. The company files on average one new patent application per month based on careful cost-effectiveness considerations.



“We are very proud that we can build upon the innovative ability of our R&D departments. Over the years, the team has produced a significant amount of new technologies and processes which resulted in several important new patents and patent applications. For the future, we intend to continue investing in new technologies and processes and expanding our extensive patent portfolio steadily,” said Dr. Christian Fischer, CEO of Smartrac.



Concomitant with its strong intellectual property, Smartrac has been enforcing its patents against infringements in various regions and legal spaces.



Dr. Fischer underlined: “Our significant amount of intellectual property provides us with a clear competitive advantage. Therefore, we will keep protecting our core technologies and key patents by all available lawful means. We will also continue to proceed against specific patent infringers with all certainty.”