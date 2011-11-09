Simgui places follow-on order with EV Group

Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd. (Simgui) has placed a follow-on order for an EVG850 automated production bonding system for silicon-on-insulator (SOI) and direct wafer bonding.

Simgui, a spin-off from Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology (SIMIT), has been using EVG's semi-automated tools for many years and will utilize the EVG system to advance to fully automated, high-volume SOI wafer production.



According to Dr. Zhang Feng, CEO at Shanghai Simgui Technology, the company chose the fully automated EVG wafer bonding system to transfer Simgui's well-established production process from its semi-automated EVG tools, such as an EVG301 single wafer cleaning system with pre-bonding and IR inspection station, to a fully automated platform. "We're witnessing a strong increase in the demand for SOI wafers," said Dr. Zhang Feng.



EV Group Executive Technology Director Paul Lindner noted, "We appreciate that Shanghai Simgui Technology has chosen our high-throughput, high-yield EVG850 system for their transition to fully automated high-volume SOI wafer production. This is another important milestone for EVG as we continue to make inroads in the fast-growing Chinese market."