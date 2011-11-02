Parker with new appointment for D/A/CH region

Chomerics Europe - a division of Parker Hannifin, has appointed a new Territory Sales Manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

34 year-old Irina Ewert joins Chomerics Europe from Radio Frequency Systems – a member of the Alcatel-Lucent Group.



Based in Hannover, Germany, Irina will work closely with both existing and new customers in key markets such as telecom, aerospace and military to promote and design-in Chomerics range of shielding and thermal management products.



Irina has over five years experience in technical account management and more than eight in territory sales management within the European telecoms market. She holds a Masters of Business & Economies qualification gained at The Academy of Business and Administration, Hannover.