Premier Farnell signs Fox Electronics

Premier Farnell plc (has signed a global franchise distribution agreement with Fox Electronics for a new range of crystals, fixed and configurable oscillators, TCXOs and VCXOs.

“Our partnership with Fox Electronics shows our commitment to offering the latest innovations in the crystals and oscillators space, “said Marianne Culver, Global Head of Supplier Management and Supply Chain at Premier Farnell. This is another example of how we support our customers by creating market first, powerful and strategic relationships.”



“Fox Electronics is very excited to expand our relationship with Premier Farnell. With Fox’s innovative products and Premier Farnell’s high service business model from conceptual design to production together we are going reach out to our customer base in a more effective way,” said E.L. Fox, President Fox Electronics.