Digi-Key signs ILLUMRA

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key announced the global addition of ILLUMRA products to its expansive line card.

“We are excited to offer the range of lighting control and energy management solutions from ILLUMRA,” said Mark Zack, vice president of semiconductor product, Digi-Key Corporation. “ILLUMRA is renowned for creative products that offer an array of energy management and control functions, without the limitations of batteries or wires.”



“We are pleased to partner with Digi-Key in offering building blocks and market ready solutions to OEMs,” said Jan Finlinson, President, ILLUMRA. “The availability of finished products and accessories will allow companies to jump start development of battery-free wireless technology and get to market faster.”