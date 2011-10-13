Business | October 13, 2011
Cinterion with world’s thinnest HSPA+ Module for M2M applications
Cinterion launched the world’s thinnest HSPA+ M2M module. This fully ruggedized, high-bandwidth module features flexible Surface Mounting Technology and enables secure, high-speed voice and data communications on global 2G and 3G cellular networks.
It also provides a reliable bridge to forthcoming 4G LTE networks. At just 2 mm in height, PHS8 is ideal for the most space-constrained M2M solutions such as increasingly compact industrial PDAs, global tracking and tracing devices, discreet security systems, mHealth solutions and more.
“Our new PHS8 module enables advanced communications for today’s networks and readiness for tomorrow’s technology,” said Norbert Muhrer, CEO, Cinterion. “Providing a compatible footprint as a bridge to the future while protecting M2M solution longevity is key to implementation success. For our customers, this implies optimizing their technology investments for many years to come.”
With integrated GPS and flexible surface mounting PHS8 simplifies integration and streamlines efficient mass manufacturing to deliver lower total cost of ownership for M2M customers. The module’s unique thermal design extends the temperature range from -40°C to +85°C for reliable communications in even the most extreme conditions. Integrated voice coding algorithms enable superior voice quality and hands-free capabilities essential for industrial PDAs and mobile communications even while in transit or at work in the field.
PHS8 developer kits are available immediately with mass production expected in Q1 2012.
