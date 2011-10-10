Plessey EPIC sensor samples now available

© Plessey Semiconductor

Commercial samples of Plessey Semiconductors' EPIC sensors are now available. The first products are optimised for use as an ECG sensor.

"The first EPIC products are designed for ECG applications for health and patient monitoring as well as fitness and wellness applications", said Derek Rye, Plessey’s Marketing Manager.

© Plessey Semconductor

EPIC sensors are dry contact so that no gels or similar fluids are required to make contact. The sensors can be simply cleaned between uses - unlike conventional ECG sensors that have to be disposed of after every use at a cost of USD 2 a set. Only a pair of sensors are required that are held in each hand which is very quick to do unlike the current approach that requires seven or more leads to be carefully applied to specific locations on the body whilst the patient lies down.This ease of detection even through clothes or at a distance means that new ways of taking ECG measurements are being investigated by customers. For example, the EPIC sensors could be built into stretchers for immediate monitoring of patients heart rate and respiratory action or built into clothing to monitor stress levels in emergency response personnel such as firemen.As the sensors are very compact and the detection circuitry requires very low power, the EPIC sensor opens up the opportunity for ECG monitoring over a long period of time so that abnormalities can be picked up during normal activities without the stress of being in a hospital or doctor’s room.“The first EPIC products are designed for ECG applications for health and patient monitoring as well as fitness and wellness applications,” said Derek Rye, Plessey’s Marketing Manager. “The next release products available later in this quarter will be optimised for movement sensing where applications range from security, to automotive, to safety through to gesture recognition applications. The gesture recognition capability has been picked up for controller-less gaming and the remote control of electronic consumer products like televisions, monitors and computers. We are working on end applications where the potential volumes are in millions per month. This is all very exciting for the company.”-----