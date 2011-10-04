Vishay Intertechnology with Rx coil for wireless charging

Vishay Intertechnology launched a commercially available powdered-iron-based, WPC -compliant wireless charging receiving coil optimized for use with or without an alignment magnet.

Offering a durable construction and high permeability shielding, the new IWAS-4832FF-50 provides high efficiency greater than 70 % for the wireless charging of ≤ 5 W portable electronics.



The Rx coil released has been designed into a leading wireless power development kit. For wireless power base stations and receivers, the IWAS-4832FF-50's high-saturation powdered iron is not affected by permanent locating magnets, and the device blocks charging flux from sensitive components or batteries.



As an alternative to Ferrite-based solutions, which can saturate in the presence of a strong magnetic field, the IWAS-4832FF-50 offers a magnetic saturation of 50 % at 4000 gauss. The RoHS-compliant device features inductance of 9.7 µH at 200 kHz with a ± 5 % inductance tolerance, DCR of 200 mΩ at + 25 ºC, and Q of 30 min. at 200 kHz. The device features a lead length of 50 mm and tinned length of 10 mm.



Samples and production quantities of the IWAS-4832FF-50 Rx coil are available now, with lead times of five to eight weeks.