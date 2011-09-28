Digi-Key signs LS Research

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and LS Research have signed a global distribution agreement.

Mark Zack, Digi-Key's Vice President of Semiconductors said, “We are pleased to sign this worldwide agreement. With the company’s deep history and unmatched experience in wireless product design, LS Research can offer our customers the best in radio module and gateway solutions.”



“Our agreement with Digi-Key enables LS Research to bring over three decades of wireless product development and innovative module solutions to a broad global customer base,” said Bill Steinike, President of LS Research. “Together, Digi-Key and LSR will enable customers to get their products to market faster by providing them with tested and certified wireless module solutions and the latest innovations in supply chain management.”