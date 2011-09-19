Siemens lists Osram at a later date

Siemens now makes the timing of the listing depended on the stabilization of market conditions.

Siemens is firmly holding to its plans to list its subsidiary Osram, the Managing Board of Siemens AG confirmed. In view of the highly volatile environment on the capital markets and possible effects on the industry, however, Osram is to be listed at a later date.



It was previously planned for the fall of 2011.



"Preparations are on track and will be continued. The parent company remains committed to retaining a minority stake in Osram AG as an anchor shareholder over the long term", Siemens states.