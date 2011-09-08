Business | September 08, 2011
ULIS seeks larger slice of infrared sensor market
ULIS will collaborate with CEA/Leti, in a project to develop and market a new line of infrared (IR) sensors.
Budgeted at EUR 26m, the R&D project will enable ULIS to accelerate the development of a new line of infrared sensors, and thus bring products targeting applications that enhance energy efficiency to the market more quickly.
“ULIS is delighted to be teaming up again with top researchers from CEA/Leti on this R&D project,” says Jean-François Delepau, managing director at ULIS. “With the additional resources, we will be able to take a significant stride forward in developing new product lines targeting applications in markets seeking energy efficiency. The budget will enable us to accelerate the build-up of our technology portfolio, advance materials research, and expand our resources. As a result of the project, we expect ULIS to win a major share in the market for smarter low-resolution IR sensors, and thus significantly strengthen our market positioning in infrared.”
The IR sensor project is scheduled to run for four years. Within this period, ULIS plans to have prototypes as well as finished products ready and available on the market.
As a result of expanding its business activities through this new line of IR imaging sensors, ULIS expects to increase its headcount by 50%. The new business line is expected to generate a 40% growth in revenue.
“ULIS is delighted to be teaming up again with top researchers from CEA/Leti on this R&D project,” says Jean-François Delepau, managing director at ULIS. “With the additional resources, we will be able to take a significant stride forward in developing new product lines targeting applications in markets seeking energy efficiency. The budget will enable us to accelerate the build-up of our technology portfolio, advance materials research, and expand our resources. As a result of the project, we expect ULIS to win a major share in the market for smarter low-resolution IR sensors, and thus significantly strengthen our market positioning in infrared.”
The IR sensor project is scheduled to run for four years. Within this period, ULIS plans to have prototypes as well as finished products ready and available on the market.
As a result of expanding its business activities through this new line of IR imaging sensors, ULIS expects to increase its headcount by 50%. The new business line is expected to generate a 40% growth in revenue.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments