ULIS seeks larger slice of infrared sensor market

ULIS will collaborate with CEA/Leti, in a project to develop and market a new line of infrared (IR) sensors.

Budgeted at EUR 26m, the R&D project will enable ULIS to accelerate the development of a new line of infrared sensors, and thus bring products targeting applications that enhance energy efficiency to the market more quickly.



“ULIS is delighted to be teaming up again with top researchers from CEA/Leti on this R&D project,” says Jean-François Delepau, managing director at ULIS. “With the additional resources, we will be able to take a significant stride forward in developing new product lines targeting applications in markets seeking energy efficiency. The budget will enable us to accelerate the build-up of our technology portfolio, advance materials research, and expand our resources. As a result of the project, we expect ULIS to win a major share in the market for smarter low-resolution IR sensors, and thus significantly strengthen our market positioning in infrared.”



The IR sensor project is scheduled to run for four years. Within this period, ULIS plans to have prototypes as well as finished products ready and available on the market.



As a result of expanding its business activities through this new line of IR imaging sensors, ULIS expects to increase its headcount by 50%. The new business line is expected to generate a 40% growth in revenue.