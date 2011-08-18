World Micro enhances counterfeit detection

In a move to provide its customers with more protection from the growing threat of counterfeit and substandard electronic parts, World Micro has recently added XRF and high-volume X-ray to its in-house quality assurance capabilities.

Its new technology investment takes World Micro's quality assurance to an impressively higher standard, making it possible to perform a deeper and more comprehensive analysis of components and conduct X-ray inspection of 100 percent of components on large reels.



The new Oxford Instruments XRF (X-Ray Fluorescence) tabletop analyzer, which has been installed in World Micro's Atlanta, as well at its Penang facility, enables detailed chemical analysis of components to spot deviations from specifications. This high precision equipment provides rapid analysis and can detect even low levels of suspect materials.



The XRF capability is particularly important in light of the more stringent RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) standards now enforced by the European Union. Under the RoHS directive, manufacturers are required to produce documentation, including conformity risk assessment and test reports, for a wide range of parts and components. If the technical documentation for a product does not include test reports for certain parts, the manufacturer will have to explain why test reports are not applicable.



Many industries in the United States also now adhere to RoHS standards, making it even more critical that all components meet those standards. Aside from making it possible for World Micro to ensure that components comply with the RoHS directive, XRF provides critical information to aid in the identification of possible counterfeits.



The high-speed X-ray inspection equipment addresses the particular issue of potential counterfeit parts peppered into large reels of components. While traditional inspection procedures only validate a portion of the parts on a reel, high-speed X-ray inspection enables World Micro to perform 100 percent X-ray inspection, ensuring that the internal die in each individual part on a reel is identical and any deviations are flagged.



"We believe that it is imperative that we take the lead in ensuring that the components we provide to our customers are genuine and comply with the most stringent standards," said Gary Beckstedt, World Micro director of quality. "Our focus has always been on quality and we are dedicated to staying on the front edge of counterfeit detection. The new XRF and high-speed X-ray equipment lets us do more complete testing and validation of components. Despite the growing concerns about counterfeit and substandard parts in the supply chain, with these new inspection capabilities we can continue to provide our customers with the assurance that the components we provide are authentic and will perform as expected in their products."