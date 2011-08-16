EasySYNC partners with Mouser Electronics

EasySYNC Ltd, a specialist in USB communications and supplier of USB instruments, has finalized a global distribution deal with Mouser Electronics.

The EasySYNC product range consists of single and multi-port, full speed and high speed USB to serial adapters and cables. These offer a simple method for connecting multiple serial interfaces, RS232, RS422 and RS485, to a single PC over USB. The company also provides USB to TTL level converter cables and CANbus solutions with RS232 and USB interfaces.



“We are very excited at the prospect of collaborating with Mouser. Its highly effective online sales facilities, network of customer support centers, regular catalogue updates and the breadth of part numbers stocked make it a first class resource for electronics designers across the globe,” states Susan Maxwell, General Manager for EasySYNC. “Mouser’s proven ability to connect with one of the industry’s largest customer bases and its highly professional operation will be invaluable to EasySYNC as the company looks to grow its presence on the world stage.”